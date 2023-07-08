Bhopal: Heavy Rain In Bhopal, 41 Districts In Next 24 Hours | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monsoon has gained strength after a week’s gap in the state. Alert has been issued for heavy rain in Bhopal and 41 other districts of state.

According to meteorological department, the districts which are likely to receive heavy rain include Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Vidisha, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Morena, Sheopur, Bhind, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Satna, Shahdol, Anuppur, Umaria, Rajgarh, Betul, Khandwa, Harda, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Dindori, Jabalpur, Katni, Seoni, Mandla, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh.

Cyclonic circulation from Bay of Bengal had moved in West Bengal and Odisha. This feature is now marked over north Chhattisgarh and neighboring east Madhya Pradesh.

The circulation will be moving further north-west in North Madhya Pradesh and north-east Rajasthan. The remnants of earlier cyclonic circulation in Uttar Pradesh has merged with this system.

Now, this feature is embedded in monsoon trough, which is lying south of its normal position and running across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Under the influence of this circulation, active monsoon conditions are likely to affect Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours. On Saturday, the weather system will reach north Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north-east Rajasthan.

Western disturbance arriving over mountains will accentuate the system. Coupled influence of these two systems will last for about 48 hours. As a result, fairly widespread rain and thundershowers are likely over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Intense weather activity will shift to cover parts of north and south-west Madhya Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan.