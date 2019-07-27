Bhopal: Heavy rain alert in state for next 24 hrs

BHOPAL: Alert for heavy to very heavy rains have been issued in Madhya Pradesh. Three systems are active over MP. Nearly 25 districts like Ujjain, Neemuch, Shajapur, Betul, Rajgarh, Sehore, Datia, Shivpuri, Harda, Agar, Hoshangabad, Raisen, Mandsaur, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Sheopurkalan, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Khandwa, Sagar, Damoh, Chhattarpur, Rewa, and Chhattarpur are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Shivpuri and Guna recorded 15cm rainfall, Ashok Nagar and Mungawali recorded 13cm rainfall while Kolaras recorded 9cm rainfall.

The state capital witnessed rain on Friday noon providing much needed relief from humid sweltering weather leading to sharp fall of temperature. In the last couple of days, day temperature recorded sharp drop of over eight degree celsius.

Previously the day temperature was over 36 degree celsius but today, Bhopal recorded 28.8 degree celsius which was just below normal. It recorded minimum temperature of 23.3 degree celsius which was just above normal.

As per meteorological department, MP is all set to experience a fresh Monsoon surge. A good spell of rain and thundershower activities is on the cards for many parts of the state during the next three to four days.

The reason for these rains can be attributed to the three major weather systems: the low-pressure area brewing up in the northwest Bay of Bengal, the presence of a cyclonic circulation over the southern parts of Uttar Pradesh and the northern areas of MP and the last and foremost important is the monsoon trough (gradually shifting southwards) which is joining the above two systems and running across MP.

All these systems would bring in intermittent moderate rains with a few heavy spells for MP. However, this time as well, the intensity would remain comparatively more over the western areas as compared to the eastern ones. Meanwhile, the sky would remain overcast throughout this period.