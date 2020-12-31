Bhopal heaves sigh of relief from biting cold

BHOPAL: The state capital heaved a sigh of relief from biting cold after a sharp rise in the day temperature on Thursday. However, it had shivered from intense cold on Wednesday night. Thirty-one places recorded a rise of 3 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius in temperature.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius after a rise of 6.4 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a minimum temperature 9.2 degrees Celsius after a marginal fall in temperature. Indore recorded a rise of 6.8 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius after a marginal rise of 0.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has given a warning for a cold day at various places, including the districts in the Chambal division and others districts, like Rajgarh, Sagar, Chhattarpur, Tikamgarh, Ujjain, Shajapur, Dhar, Gwalior, Datia and Shivpuri.

‘System over Rajasthan’

"There’s a system over Rajasthan, so the drop in temperatures has been restricted in Madhya Pradesh. Otherwise, we had anticipated an intense cold wave on New Year," said GD Mishra, senior officer, meteorological department.