Bhopal: Heatwave intensifies, now gong hits highest of 48 degree Celsius

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): It was Fry(i)day for Madhya Pradesh as state recorded highest maximum temperature of summer season. Yellow alert has been issued for heat wave in several districts for next 24 hours, according to meteorological department.

The districts, which are likely to face brunt of heat wave are Bhopal, Raisen, Ashoknagar, Ujjain, Rewa, Panna, Satna, Sidhi, Shivpuri, Datia, Guna, Gwalior, Sagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Shajapur, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Agar, Ratlam, Rajgarh, Khandwa, Khargone, Badwani, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Sheopurkalan, Bhind and Morena districts.

In last 24 hours, Datia, Guna, Ujjain, Dhar, Shajapur, Dhar, Rajgarh, Khargone, Khandwa, Ratlam were in grip of heat wave. On Friday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 26.4 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 26.9 degree Celsius.

Senior meteorological department officer PK Shaha said fluctuation in temperature is unlikely in next 48 hours. ìNowgong recorded 48 degrees Celsius. It is highest so far in current season,î he added.

Day temp on May 13

Cities Degrees Celsius

Nowgong 48.0

Rajgarh 47.0

Khajuraho 47.0

Khargone 46.5

Khandwa 46.1

Guna 46.0

Damoh 45.8

Sagar 45.7

Satna 45.4

Shajapur 45.3

Bhopal 45.1

Ujjain 44.4

Ratlam 44.2

Tikamgarh 44.2

Rewa 44.0

Umaria 44.0

ALSO READ Indore: DCP traffic wants liquor shop at Dilip Nagar shifted

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 01:03 AM IST