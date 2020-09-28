Bhopal: Health officials told to give priority to RAT, go for RT-PCR if required

BHOPAL: Collector Avinash Lawania has instructed CMHO and civil surgeons to ramp up Covid-19 testing and give priority to Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) in mobile units and conduct RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) when required.

Mobile sample collection unit for Covid-19 sampling and testing will be made available in the state capital to speed up corona testing and to achieve the testing target, said the collector. Moreover, instructions were also given to share with the control rooms all information about the number of RAT tests conducted daily, and positive cases.

All the fever clinics will function seven days a week, said Lawania, elaborating that the clinics will function from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm in urban areas and from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm in rural areas. Collector also instructed to have kits for testing of malaria and dengue at Fever clinics.

Fever clinic should be upgraded on Sarthak portal and also information should be made available to District Covid Command Centre, established in the district, he added. Mobile sample collection/ testing units should also be set up in the districts to achieve the target of sampling and in case of need of sampling as per local requirements.

Each mobile unit should be affiliated to one of the fever clinics. Work of sampling should be done by holding camps through such mobile units in the haat bazaars of the rural areas and in colonies of urban areas, where Covid has more impact.

Instructions were given to make a demand driven sampling system at fever clinics, in which testing facilities should be provided to the people if they need so. Instructions have also been given to keep malaria, dengue test kits at the fever clinic, which can be used as per the requirement, Collector added.