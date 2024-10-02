 Bhopal: Health Offices At Different Places Cause Trouble To People
Bhopal: Health Offices At Different Places Cause Trouble To People

People are required to stand in queue to get passes at different offices to meet concerning authority, which is time consuming.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 01:50 AM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Different locations of health department’s offices in Bhopal are a real challenge for people who have to move from one locality to another to meet officials to solve their problems. People are required to stand in queue to get passes at different offices to meet concerning authority, which is time consuming.

For instance, National Health Mission (NHM) office is located at Patrakar Colony (Link Road no-3) while health department has now shifted to JP Hospital premises after Satpura Bhavan caught fire. Similarly, office of secretaries and principal secretary are in Vallabh Bhavan.

Though medical education department has merged with health department, the latter is separately located. The office of Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited (MPPHSCL) is located in Arera Hills.

Who said what All under one roof

Medical Teachers’ Association patron Dr Rakesh Malviya: All the sections or offices of health department should be under one roof. We have to face lot of problems. For outsiders, it is challenging to trace location of concerning authority.”

Meeting officials a challenge

State contractual health workers’ association president Jitendra Bhadoria: There must be one headquarter for health department. We have to face lot of problems whenever we have to meet senior officials. Everywhere, we have to get pass or slip for the meeting. Therefore, all the sections and offices should be under one roof.

Problem for paramedical staff

MP Nurses Association president Rekha Parmar: “Whenever we visit Bhopal to submit memorandum to health department officials, we have to move here and there to find location. Our paramedical staff face lot of problems in tracing the location. All the section of health department should be at one place.”

Have no option

Bhopal Health Employees’ Association general secretary Surendra Singh Kaurav: People come from various parts of state and they move from pillar to post to find out locations of office. It is real problem with health department. But we do not have any option but to face the problem.

