Bhopal: Health issue drives 15-year-old girl to immolate self

BHOPAL: Battling unbearable back pain, a 15-year-old girl committed suicide by setting herself ablaze at her residence in Kailash Nagar on Tuesday evening. The household items kept inside her room were also gutted.

Ashoka Garden police said that the girl identified as Sandhya Sahu, 15, daughter of Ramnivas Sahu – a vegetable seller- was rushed to hospital, however, she succumbed to her burns. Police found no suicide note, however the family members told that the girl was battling unbearable back pain for long and that might have driven her to take extreme step.