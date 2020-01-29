Bhopal: Health issue drives 15-year-old girl to immolate self

BHOPAL: Battling unbearable back pain, a 15-year-old girl committed suicide by setting herself ablaze at her residence in Kailash Nagar on Tuesday evening. The household items kept inside her room were also gutted.
Ashoka Garden police said that the girl identified as Sandhya Sahu, 15, daughter of Ramnivas Sahu – a vegetable seller- was rushed to hospital, however, she succumbed to her burns. Police found no suicide note, however the family members told that the girl was battling unbearable back pain for long and that might have driven her to take extreme step.
Her father works as vegetable seller.
At around 6 pm Sandhya, class 9 student, locked herself in her room and immolated herself by pouring kerosene oil. As fire engulfed her she shrieked in pain. Hearing her screems, other family members rushed to her room. By the time she was rescued, the girl had sustained severe burns. She was rushed to nearby hospital and was admitted to burn ward. However, she succumbed to her burns. After preliminary investigation the body was sent for the post mortem and a case under section 174 of CrPC was registered.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)