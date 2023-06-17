Bhopal: Health Directorate Begins Shifting Office Furniture To 1,250 Hospitals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Health Directorate has begun to shift chairs and other things, which survived the inferno at Satpura Bhawan to 1,250 hospital premises and intends to start office from there. On Saturday, a loading autorickshaw reached Satpura Bhawan to ferry chairs to hospitals.

A senior official of Health Directorate told Free Press that Health Directorate received space in the building of 1,250 hospital premises where the temporary office will be set up to start work.

As the chairs were loaded for transport, Health Directorate, ADG, Fire, Ashutosh Rai was conducting investigation inside Satpura Bhawan where he remained for more than three hours. Meanwhile, fire brigade was standing ready at entrance gate of Satpura Bhawan for use in case of emergency.

The work of cleaning corridors has started. What remains to be seen is that what would be done to quintals of ash present in every affected room located on third, fourth, fifth and sixth floor.

The cops guarding the entrance gate of Satpura Bhawan are not allowing anyone to enter the building. They are noting down names of officials reaching building in connection with investigation and repair.

According to information, upper portion of NIC office situated on Satpura Bhawan has been gutted. The pits of lifts are filled with water that was sprayed on the building to extinguish fire. Efforts are underway to drain out water from lifts’ pits.