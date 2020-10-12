Bhopal: Health dept JD dies of a cardiac seizure

BHOPAL: State health department joint director Rakesh Munshi, 55, died following cardiac arrest on Monday. He had recovered from coronavirus infection in April this year.

On Monday, Munshi visited gym where he had a heart attack before starting work out. He was taken to National Hospital where doctor declared him brought dead. As part of daily routine, he would go for cycling and then to gym for work out. Munshi was also joint director of training and planning and additional director blood bank and AIDS control society.

Earlier, IPS officer SK Pandey died in December 2015 when he was going to fitness centre in biting cold weather. SK Pandey, additional director general of police (home guards), was at Arera Club gym in the morning when he felt restless and began perspiring before he collapsed. The 1988 batch officer died on way to nearby JP Hospital.

Many reasons

Cardiologist Dr Subroto Mandal said thrombosis (blood clotting) occurs in Covid patients, which may be the case with Munshi. Secondly, there may be minor blockage in capillary, which bursts due to excess workout leading to cardiac arrest. Thirdly, he was a sportsman. “He used to go for cycling and gym for work out. It may be case of excess workout,” Dr Mandal added.