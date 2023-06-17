Bhopal: Health Department To Seek Service Records From Staff

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Restoring the records of thousands of employees, burnt in a fire at Satpura Bhawan, has become a major challenge for the health department.

The department plans to ask its employees to provide their service records. On the grounds of the information to be given by the employees, fresh records will be prepared.

More than one lakh employees work for the health department. The flames consumed the records of thousands of staff members.

The copies of a volley documents, destroyed in the fire at Satpura Bhavan, are not available with the government.

The department is working on various methods to remake those records. The department asked its district offices to send the copies of the documents to the headquarters, so that those papers may be used.

The district offices have been told to remake the complaints related to Lokayukta and the Economic Offences Wing.

Nevertheless, the department will face a major problem in rebuilding the service records of those officials who do not possess any documents.

To rebuild service records of class-I and class-II officers, will also be a difficult task, since their documents were kept at Satpura Bhawan. The health department will have to toil to complete the work.

According to health commissioner Sudam Khade, the employees, whose records have been burnt, will be asked to provide the documents kept in their possession.

Apart from that, the offices all over the state have been asked to provide documents, he said.

After shifting the office, the department will make efforts to complete the records as early as possible, Khade said.