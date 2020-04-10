Quarantine COVID-19 positive people at home, keep those testing negative in hospital, says MP's Health Department

Bhopal: The coronavirus has driven the health department up the wall after many of its officers and employees have fallen ill. Despite that, it is barely showing any sensitivity to the disease that has taken the world into its grip, consuming more than 1,00,000 people and afflicting two millions.

The strange orders the department has passed indicate that the department has not learnt anything during the past few days when the disease has burnt its way to the state.

In an order on March 27, director of health Mohan Singh said those who were tested positive for COVID19 should be quarantined in their homes. On the other hand, the chief medical and health officers across the state were directed to keep the patients tested negative in hospitals.