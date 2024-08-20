 Bhopal: Head Or Tail? School Edu Dept Puzzled Over Starting Probe
Bhopal: Head Or Tail? School Edu Dept Puzzled Over Starting Probe

Investigation of non-Muslim children in madarsas

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state school education department is in a dilemma about the management of madarsas in the state. With 1,677 registered madarsas and approximately 62,000 students enrolled, recent developments have raised serious concerns about the integrity of student registration records.

The department is unsure whether to prioritise the investigation into the number of falsely registered non-Muslim children in madarsas or to focus on uncovering how these students’ unique Samagra IDs reached Unified District Information System for Education (state education department) portal when children were not registered in madarsas. Earlier, the department had issued an order for physical verification of students enrolled in madarsas. If non-Muslim or Muslim students are found to be falsely registered or if religious education is being provided to children without their parents’ consent, the recognition of such madarsas will be revoked.

Haryana: Senior Jat Leader O P Dhankar To Head BJP's 14-Member Poll Manifesto Committee For October Elections
Haryana: Senior Jat Leader O P Dhankar To Head BJP's 14-Member Poll Manifesto Committee For October Elections
Mumbai: BMC Extends Tender Deadline For Desalination Project Amid Limited Bids And Allegations Of Cartelisation
Mumbai: BMC Extends Tender Deadline For Desalination Project Amid Limited Bids And Allegations Of Cartelisation
Mumbai: MHADA Asked To Resolve Rehabilitation Disputes In Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project Amid Pollution Concerns
Mumbai: MHADA Asked To Resolve Rehabilitation Disputes In Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project Amid Pollution Concerns
Navi Mumbai: Party Turns Tragic As One Friend Stabs Another In Panvel, Suspect Arrested
Navi Mumbai: Party Turns Tragic As One Friend Stabs Another In Panvel, Suspect Arrested
article-image

Officials associated with Madarsa Board said one of key points of investigation would be to determine how non-Muslim children were mapped through Samagra Shiksha portal. The Samagra ID, a unique identifier for every student, is supposed to be known only to District Project Coordinator and madarsas. These IDs are entered into the official Unified District Information System for Education portal, which can only be accessed by authorised personnel.

An official from Madarsa Board told Free Press that some madarsas might be falsely registering non-Muslim children to receive grants and midday meals. The official also said several non-Muslim children were registered on the portal despite never attending a madarsa. “Our main concern is how students’ Samagra IDs were generated. Either they were willingly done with the permission of parents or done by DPC and Madarsa Board jointly,” department official said.

Madarsa Board secretary Nitin Saxena said he would ask district education officers to visit madarsas, undertake proper monitoring and mapping of data.

article-image

Action against madarsas violating norms: CM Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said state government had prohibited education of other religions in madarsas. He said that government grant of those madarsas would be stopped, which forced students to learn about other religions or would compel them to join prayers of other religion.

He was interacting with ministers before start of the cabinet meeting at Mantralaya on Tuesday. Citing Article 28 (3) of Constitution, he said recognition of such madarsas would be cancelled.

The state government has swung into the action against madarsas after receiving information that some of them enrolled Hindu students to add to students’ numbers so that they can get government grant. The physical verification of madarsas is underway.

