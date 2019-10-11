Bhopal: Head-on car collision leaves one student killed, six injured

BHOPAL: A 21-year-old college student died while six others were injured in a head on collision between two cars near Kaliyasot Dam on Thursday afternoon. Among the injured are the three girls and three boys travelling in the two vehicles. Both the cars had students from two educational institutes located near Kaliyasot Dam.

The deceased was identified as Priya Shrivastav, a student of Excellence College. She was in one of the two cars with her friend Vishal.

Vishal was at the wheels when another car rammed their vehicle. The other car had one boy and four girl, all students of another private university.

The students coming from the Kaliyasot dam were heading towards their university when their car collided into Vishal’s car. Following the collision, their car skidded into a nearby culvert.

A team of police was informed and all the injured were taken to a nearby private hospital where Priya was declared brought dead. SHO Ratibad JP Tripathi said the deceased was a resident of Trilanga area of Shahpura while the injured boy who was in the car was her batchmate.

According to sub inspector Sunil Dubey, the incident occurred near a culvert leading to Kaliyasot Dam. One of the cars skidded off the road and fell into a culvert.

Dubey said the mangled front portions of the two cars indicate that they were driven at very high speed. The car which was coming from Kaliyasot side had four girls and a boy, all students of a private university.

The injured have been identified as Akshita Bhadoriya, Rahul Verma, Ruchika Sahane, Indu Kush and Kirti Khare.