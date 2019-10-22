Bhopal: HDFC inaugurates its 150th branch

BHOPAL: The 150th branch of the HDFC Bank Ltd, which is a metro branch, was inaugurated at Rohit Nagar in the state capital by state minister of urban development and housing department Jaivardhan Singh on Tuesday.

Jasmeet Singh Anand, head of branch banking, HDFC bank, Sunil Panjwani MP Zonal head, HDFC Bank and other senior officials of the bank were also present.

The new branch will cater to the local population in and around the residential neighbourhood as well as the rest of the city, giving them access to the full range of bank’s products and services.

To commemorate its 150th branch, the bank announced health camps at the new Rohit Nagar branch which are open to customers and the general public.

Jasmeet Singh Anand said “The journey to reach the 150th branch milestone in Bhopal has been extremely fulfilling, right since the launch of our first branch in the city in 1998. Over the past 20 years it has been an honour serving our customers in Bhopal.”