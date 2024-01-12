Bhopal: HC Stays Anti-Encroachment Drive In 33-Metre Range Of Kaliasot River Bed | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, on Thursday stayed the process of serving notices to encroachers after demarcation within a range of 33-metre of Kaliasot river bed. The State government was to submit an action taken report in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on January 15.

The district administration with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) had worked in compliance with the NGT order of 2014. The NGT had directed the government to stop any construction activity reported to be going on either in the river bed or the floodplain area or 30/33 metre in the green belt area.

Stating that the constructions were as per the rules, P Raju, MD Signature Builder, said, “I had filed a petition in the HC over the ongoing anti-encroachment drive of the BMC. Right from beginning, we were of the view that whatever constructions have been done is as per the rules and regulation and bank sanctioned loans.

Earlier, it was legal and now how is it illegal?” On the other hand, Dr SC Pandey, the petitioner in the NGT, said, “Now, anti-encroachment will slow down. It had picked up momentum as the government was to submit the action taken report by January 15.”