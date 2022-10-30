Bhopal: HC registers contempt case against girl and father for obtaining order on false ground of rape

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, Gwalior Bench, has registered contempt case against a girl and her father for obtaining an order for termination of pregnancy on the pretext that the Prosecutrix was raped. The case is of Datia district.

Holding them guilty on two counts of contempt, Justice G.S. Ahluwalia lamented at the "sorry state of affairs" as the Court was misused to illegally obtain an order for abortion.

As per the court order, the father of the prosecutrix had filed Writ Petition No.5723/2021 seeking permission for medical termination of pregnancy of the prosecutrix on the ground that not only she is minor, but she is subjected to rape. After considering the submissions made by the counsel for the petitioner as well as the reply submitted by the counsel for the State with regard to the minority of the prosecutrix as well as after considering the medical report given by the Medical Board, this Court had directed for medical termination of pregnancy of the prosecutrix.

Now the prosecutrix has taken a u-turn and it is clear from her evidence that she has claimed that she had never conceived and she never underwent abortion. Even the father of the prosecutrix has taken a u-turn in the Court and has claimed that he has never filed any writ petition before this Court for medical termination of pregnancy and the minor prosecutrix was never aborted. However, it is clear from the DNA test report that the prosecutrix is the biological mother of the fetus, which was taken out after her abortion. It is further submitted that while filing writ petition, the father of the prosecutrix had claimed that she has conceived on account of rape committed by the accused Sonu Parihar,

whereas as per the DNA test report, although the DNA profile of Sonu Parihar was found in the vaginal slide, vaginal swab of the prosecutrix, but at the same time it has been opined that the accused Sonu Parihar is not the biological father of the fetus, whereas it has been specifically pointed out that the prosecutrix is the biological mother of the fetus.

Thus, it appears that the prosecutrix must have conceived from some other person and in order to obtain the order of medical termination of pregnancy, she made a false allegation before this Court that she had conceived on account of rape committed by Sonu Parihar. It is submitted that no one should be allowed to speak false before the Court, specifically when they have obtained an order of medical termination of pregnancy from the High Court.