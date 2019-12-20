Bhopal: HC quashes FIR against Sambit Patra for violating model code of conduct during assembly polls

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday quashed an FIR filed against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra who was charged with violating model code of conduct during Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. The HC heard the matter under Section 482 CrPC to quash the FIR.

Patra, in November 2018, had challenged FIR against him and also bailable warrant issued by CJM, Bhopal, on December 26, 2018, for non-appearance in the court.

In his petition, the BJP leader said that authorities did not follow proper procedures in registering the FIR under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which reads disobedience to order promulgated by public servant. The FIR pertains to alleged violation of election code of conduct by holding a press conference by the petitioner on October 27, 2018, in violation of permitted time slot.

Advocate Namrata Agrawal, who appeared on behalf of Patra, said, “ technically FIR should have been registered by District Returning Officer under 188 of IPC not by police. In this case, Police directly filed an FIR under Section 188 of IPC and put up the challan. On this technical ground, FIR has been quashed. Besides, case which is pending with CJM, Bhopal, has also been quashed.”