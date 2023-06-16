Bhopal: HC Orders To Quash FIR Against Raghavji In Unnatural Sex Charges By Domestic Help

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court, principal bench, Jabalpur, on Friday, ordered to quash FIR against former finance minister Raghaviji over sleaze CD in unnatural sex charges leveled against him by his domestic help.

The HC ordered to quash FIR on ground that Raghaviji and complainant Raj Kumar Dangi (30) were ‘consenting parties’ and the offense of unnatural sex is not made out.

According to the HC order, the conduct of the complainant as has been described by his father is also a salient feature to observe that the proceeding against the petitioner by the complainant is maliciously instituted with an ulterior motive for wreaking vengeance on the accused and with a view to spite him due to private and personal grudge. In such circumstances, the prosecution cannot be allowed to continue.

The CD containing scenes purportedly featuring Raghavji and the complainant was made public in 2013.

Raghvaji had to resign as finance minister after Dangi lodged an FIR at Habibganj police station on July 7, 2013. The single bench of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi passed the order.

The bench said in its order that relief of quashing FIR is based on solitary ground that it is malicious and offense under Section 377 of IPC is not made out at all.

The then Finance Minister, Government of M.P. Bhopal and was residing in Government Bungalow No.B-19, Char Imli, Bhopal. Raghavji not only allowed Raj Kumar Dangi to stay in bungalow but also recommended for his employment in a private company and as such the complainant was appointed as an accountant in Som Distillery Company. The complainant stayed at the bungalow till May 25, 2013.

Dangi had alleged that the petitioner (ex-finance minister) had been doing unnatural sex with him in lieu of getting him employed and that was continued from 2010 till May, 2013 when he left the house of the petitioner. Thereafter, the complainant felt humiliated and mustered courage to raise his voice by initiating criminal action against the petitioner and also sought police protection as was apprehensive of danger to his life for fighting against an influential person.

According to order, High Court in Madhavrao Jiwajirao Scindia v. Sambhajirao Chandrojirao Angre [(1988) observed that the legal position is well settled that when a prosecution at the initial stage is asked to be quashed, the test to be applied by the court is as to whether the uncontroverted allegations as made prima facie establish the offence. It is also for the court to take into consideration any special features which appear in a particular case to consider whether it is expedient and in the interest of justice to permit a prosecution to continue. This is so on the basis that the court cannot be utilised for any oblique purpose and where in the opinion of the court chances of an ultimate conviction are bleak and, therefore, no useful purpose is likely to be served by allowing a criminal prosecution to continue, the court may while taking into consideration the special facts of a case also quash the proceeding even though it may be at a preliminary stage.”

* Complaint was made on July 7,2013

* Raghavji was arrested on July 9,2013

* Raghavji resigned as FM on July 5,2013

* Expelled from BJP on July 7,2013

* Charge sheet was filed on May 3,2014