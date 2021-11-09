Bhopal: HC notice to govt for action taken to curb dengue

Bhopal: The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Monday issued notice to state government over action taken to curb dengue in the state. Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Munch president Dr P G Najpandey filed Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding compensation in case of dengue deaths and details of action taken to curb dengue in the state.

Advocate Prabhat Yadav, who appeared on behalf of Dr PG Najpandey, said, “We filed PIL in High Court, seeking compensation in dengue death. Secondly, we have demanded what initiative state government has taken to curb the dengue in the state. Over 12,000 cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh. High Court, has issued notice to state government over our PIL.”

He further said, “In petition, we have mentioned that despite all efforts, dengue is not under control in state. In Jabalpur, even use of desert coolers has been banned. So, if dengue is increasing even after taking such extreme step, then, it is matter of concern for state government.”

The High Court, in September, had instructed state government as well as Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) to put up action taken report on dengue. The court was hearing a petition filed by social activists Saurav Sharma over poor management of the administration in checking the rising dengue cases in state specially in Jabalpur. Taking note of the matter, the High Court had asked the government to put up a report within a week on steps taken to check the vector-borne disease.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:02 AM IST