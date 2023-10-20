Bhopal: HC Instructs Govt To Take Decision On DE, Resignation Of SDM Nisha By Oct 23

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, has instructed the state government to take decision on departmental enquiry (DE) against SDM Nisha Bangre and her resignation by October 23. SDM Nishra is lobbying to contest the election. On HC instruction, the state government has given undertaking in High Court assuring that it will take decision on resignation of SDM Nisha by Monday evening.

Hearing was in the court of the double bench of Chief Justice Ravimali Math and Justice Vishal Mishra. The state government has also been instructed to submit an action taken report in the next hearing on October 27. SDM Nisha had challenged filing the Special Leave Petition (SLP) in Supreme Court on non-decisiveness on part of the state government over her resignation.

The Supreme Court has instructed petitioner Nishra to approach the High Court on this issue. Simultaneously, the Supreme Court has instructed HC to consider Nishra's petition. According to advocates who appeared on behalf of SDM Nisha Bangre, HC has instructed the government to take decision regarding departmental inquiry against SDM Bangre and issue of resignation.

