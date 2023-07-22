 Bhopal: HC E-Court Committee Meet
In case there is any problem in functioning, one can raise with e-court committee.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 11:11 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court justice Rohit Arya has said that if information is available on dashboard, it will help in speedy justice and disposal of cases.

He instructed home department to provide tablets to investigating officers in police. He further stressed for providing facilities of post-mortem in Primary Health Centres. He instructed for better use of technology for speedy justice.

Justice Arya is chairman HC e-court committee. He was addressing review meeting of the committee at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration on Saturday. Committee member Justice Vishal Dhagat, ACS (home) Rajesh Rajoroa, ACS (Panchayat) Malay Shrivastava were present.

He further instructed for proper working of e-court according to Supreme Court guideline with proper coordination. In case there is any problem in functioning, one can raise with e-court committee.

