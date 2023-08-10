Bhopal: HC Div Bench Validates SC Certificate Of MLA Jajji

FPJ

Bhopal: The division bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Gwalior has validated the caste certificate of BJP MLA Jajpal Singh Jajji by setting aside the judgment of its single bench in ‘fake caste certificate’ case. The BJP leader Ladduram Kori had filed a petition in the court challenging the SC caste certificate of the MLA.

The single bench of MP High Court (Gwalior Bench) on December 12, 2022 had ordered the quashing of the Naat Scheduled Caste (SC) status of Ashok Nagar (SC seat) MLA Jajpal Singh Jajji. The court had directed an FIR against him and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. The MLA challenged the decision of the single bench and appealed before the division bench of the court. The MLA told Free Press that the Scrutiny Committee had termed the SC status caste certificate valid on December 18, 2019. Kori challenged the order of the Scrutiny Committee and filed a writ petition in high court.

The MLA, said the division bench of the court, accepted the decision of the Scrutiny Committee that held the SC certificate valid. All the orders which were given by the Single judge have been quashed, he added.

