Bhopal: Haryana police probe leads to MGM School in woman weight-lifter’s murder

BHOPAL: The Haryana police, on Monday, visited MGM School, Govindpura, and collected documents regarding the job of the woman weight-lifter of Bhopal who was found dead in Rohtak, Haryana. She was the sports teacher in MGM School and, on February 13, when there was PTM, she had come to school and then disappeared.

Lijo Johan, principal of MGM School, confirmed it, stating that the Haryana team had come to the school for investigation. It was part of their investigation into the death of the woman weight-lifter.

Earlier, the Haryana police had arrested Bhagat Singh, a former weight-lifting coach at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Rohtak, for the murder of the woman weightlifter of Bhopal. The investigation revealed that Bhagat Singh visited Bhopal on February 16 to appear before a court in connection with the case against him. He convinced the woman to accompany her to Rohtak, probably on the pretext of marrying her.

The body of the woman weight-lifter was found lying alongside a canal, near Dhamar village, in Rohtak district, on February 18. The woman was nearly 35 years old and her throat had been slit with some sharp-edged weapon. The woman, who had divorced her husband, came into contact with weight-lifting coach Bhagat Singh of Mahra village, in Sonepat district, during a sports event in Bhopal in 2016.

In June 2018, the woman lodged a complaint at the Urban Estate police station in Rohtak, alleging that Bhagat Singh had raped her. Bhagat Singh was arrested and later released on bail in the case, which is pending in a Rohtak court.

In September 2018, the woman lodged another complaint with the police in Bhopal, accusing Bhagat Singh of threatening her. Bhagat Singh was again arrested and released on bail.