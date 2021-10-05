Bhopal: Haryana defeats TN by 25-0, SAI’s 3-2 win against Dhyan Chand Academy steals show in hockey match

Bhopal: The first Hockey India Sub-junior Men’s Academy National Championship being held in state capital witnessed a trend that continued on second day on Tuesday when Haryana Hockey Academy defeated Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy by a huge margin of 25-0.

On day one, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre had defeated Berar Hockey Academy by 30-0.

The streak of goals began with Raman who scored the first goal at the fourth minute after the match started. At the eighth minute of the match, Sahil scored another goal for Haryana. Continuing the streak, the latter scored three more goals. He thus scored a total of four deciding goals.

Rohit Khatri and Mohit also scored four goals each. Sachin scored five goals during the match. The last goal on the scoreboard was pressed down by Mohit on the last minute just ahead of the hooter.

The first match of the day was rather interesting for spectators with a neck-to-neck competition between Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy and SAI Academy. Initially, the match was bending on the side of Dhyan Chand Academy dribblers. But SAI won back the match in last few minutes. SAI’s Arun hit the second goal for team at 57th minute instilling hope among supporters.

Amit had hit the first goal at 12th minute followed by a response goal from Dhyan Chand Academy’s Janson at 15th minute. A little later, Aarish from Dhyan Chand Academy scored another goal at 22nd minute. After this, there was no goal till 57th minute, which made the match one of most exciting one, as per viewers. Almaaz from SAI hit the final goal at 58th minute. Hoping to win or at least draw the match, Dhyan Chand Academy tried its best to hit another. But SAI defenders ensured their victory by 3-2.

The SGPC Academy won the second match of the day played against Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy by 4-1. Akshay Kumar scored the only goal from Ghumanhera. Kamaljeet Singh from SGPC scored first two goals while Harpreet and Govinda hit two others.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 08:34 PM IST