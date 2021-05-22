Bhopal: Hard-hit traders want curfew lifted as early as possible

BHOPAL: Everyone is waiting for the curfew to end as many people have lost their livelihood in this second wave.

The lockdown will be lifted in phased manner and the sectors such as theatres, talkies, dine-in facilities, hotels, public transports and other facility that involves gathering are likely to be allowed to run with several restrictions.

Employees of the shopping malls, talkies and even persons associated with religious places like priests feel that visitors are needed for a positive environment.

Employees of shopping malls said that big brands pay salaries to their employees but the owners of small shops and showrooms are struggling to pay salaries.