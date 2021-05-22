Bhopal: Hard-hit traders want curfew lifted as early as possible

BHOPAL: Everyone is waiting for the curfew to end as many people have lost their livelihood in this second wave.
The lockdown will be lifted in phased manner and the sectors such as theatres, talkies, dine-in facilities, hotels, public transports and other facility that involves gathering are likely to be allowed to run with several restrictions.
Employees of the shopping malls, talkies and even persons associated with religious places like priests feel that visitors are needed for a positive environment.
Employees of shopping malls said that big brands pay salaries to their employees but the owners of small shops and showrooms are struggling to pay salaries.
Small entrepreneurs said they have already suffered big loss and if the government extends the curfew or even impose restrictions on certain sectors, like essential or non-essential commodities, then they will have more problems for survival.
Vishal Rangwani, who works in a mall at MP Nagar said that there are around 3000 persons employed in each malls of the city. All of them are facing hardships now, he saids. A few of the showrooms of big brands are paying salaries to their employees but others are in crisis now, Rangwani said.
Ashish Singh, a showroom manager in a mall said that he did not know whether the footwear are considered as essential commodities or not and the government will allow such showrooms to run freely or not. Many employees survive by such showrooms and it is essential to allow such business, he said.
Similar, views were expressed by a priest Chandrashekhar Tiwari who said they are performing online hawans and even shraddh and terahwi of departed souls. ìBut when devotees visit us, we find the environment conducive for any kind of worship,î he said.
Sheikh Sabir, who is associated with theatres, said that he would supply garments and even would act in shows. But, he is now suffering as he doesnít have any income.
He said the government should allow theatres to run, with some restrictions so that the people who are associated with this sector may also get some income for survival.
