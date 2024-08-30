Bhopal: ‘Harassment’ Over Loan Recovery Drives Woman To Hang Self

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself at her sister's house in the Ratibad area on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased's kin claimed that the woman was unable to repay the loan she had taken to buy a two-wheeler and was allegedly being harassed by a loan recovery agent.

Ratibad police station TI RB Sharma told Free Press that the woman has been identified as Prerna Ahirwar, a resident of Sehore. She was visiting her sister’s home in Ratibad where she took the extreme step.

Prerna’s sister Kamna in her statement to police said that she had gone to purchase groceries and when she returned she found Prerna hanging from the ceiling. As per preliminary probe, it has been learnt that Prerna had taken loan for a two-wheeler six months ago and as she was unable to repay it off, the loan recovery agent had been allegedly harassing her.

Man ends life after argument with wife

A man aged 42 allegedly hanged himself in his house in Gautam Nagar on Wednesday, minutes after he had an argument with his wife, the police said. As learnt by the police, the man who died has been identified as Yogendra Pal.