 Bhopal: ‘Harassment’ Over Loan Recovery Drives Woman To Hang Self
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: ‘Harassment’ Over Loan Recovery Drives Woman To Hang Self

Bhopal: ‘Harassment’ Over Loan Recovery Drives Woman To Hang Self

Ratibad police station TI RB Sharma told Free Press that the woman has been identified as Prerna Ahirwar, a resident of Sehore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 12:36 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself at her sister's house in the Ratibad area on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased's kin claimed that the woman was unable to repay the loan she had taken to buy a two-wheeler and was allegedly being harassed by a loan recovery agent.

Ratibad police station TI RB Sharma told Free Press that the woman has been identified as Prerna Ahirwar, a resident of Sehore. She was visiting her sister’s home in Ratibad where she took the extreme step.

Prerna’s sister Kamna in her statement to police said that she had gone to purchase groceries and when she returned she found Prerna hanging from the ceiling. As per preliminary probe, it has been learnt that Prerna had taken loan for a two-wheeler six months ago and as she was unable to repay it off, the loan recovery agent had been allegedly harassing her.

Read Also
MP Police Use Advanced DNA Techniques To Solve Year-Old Murder Case Of 16-Year-Old Heir To ₹100...
article-image

Man ends life after argument with wife

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Piyush Goyal Flags Off Inaugural Bandra Terminus-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Train; New Service Enhances Connectivity To Konkan Region
Mumbai: Piyush Goyal Flags Off Inaugural Bandra Terminus-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Train; New Service Enhances Connectivity To Konkan Region
Indian Railways Extend LTT Mumbai-Subedarganj And Kanpur Special Trains For 40 Additional Trips; Check Details
Indian Railways Extend LTT Mumbai-Subedarganj And Kanpur Special Trains For 40 Additional Trips; Check Details
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Key Construction Milestones Achieved In Maharashtra, Including Tunnel Work And Foundations
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Key Construction Milestones Achieved In Maharashtra, Including Tunnel Work And Foundations
Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam Overflows, NMMC Celebrates With Religious Ceremony; Water Levels At 99.74%
Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam Overflows, NMMC Celebrates With Religious Ceremony; Water Levels At 99.74%

A man aged 42 allegedly hanged himself in his house in Gautam Nagar on Wednesday, minutes after he had an argument with his wife, the police said. As learnt by the police, the man who died has been identified as Yogendra Pal.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Updates: Police Busts Theft Gang Involved In 12 Crimes; Man Assaults Logistics Company...

Bhopal Updates: Police Busts Theft Gang Involved In 12 Crimes; Man Assaults Logistics Company...

Bhopal: Lost Cell Phone Unit Ceases Ops As CEIR Takes Centre Stage

Bhopal: Lost Cell Phone Unit Ceases Ops As CEIR Takes Centre Stage

Bhopal: ‘Harassment’ Over Loan Recovery Drives Woman To Hang Self

Bhopal: ‘Harassment’ Over Loan Recovery Drives Woman To Hang Self

MP Police Use Advanced DNA Techniques To Solve Year-Old Murder Case Of 16-Year-Old Heir To ₹100...

MP Police Use Advanced DNA Techniques To Solve Year-Old Murder Case Of 16-Year-Old Heir To ₹100...

Chief Minister In Delhi, Holds Talks Over Administrative, Political Decisions

Chief Minister In Delhi, Holds Talks Over Administrative, Political Decisions