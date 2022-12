Bhopal: Hanshika Kirar selected as women’s Under-15 team vice-captain for Interstate Women's Cricket tourney

Hanshika Kirar | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal's Hanshikha Kirar has become vice-captain of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association women's Under-15 team for Interstate Women's Cricket Tournament.

Board of Control for Cricket in India is organising the first Interstate Women's Cricket Tournament in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh team’s first match is scheduled for December 26. The MP team’s first match will be against Gujarat.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has organised a training camp for the interstate tournament at Faith Cricket Club in Bhopal, which began on December 12.

The Madhya Pradesh women’s under-15 team has 15 cricketers. Out of 15 cricketers, five players are from Bhopal. The MPCA players include Suditi Vashisht, Hanshika Kirar, Vanshika Singh, Vaibhavi Khemaria, Yashaswani Bohre and Deepti Singh.

Earlier, cricketer Hanshikha Kirar led Bhopal divisional team to victory in Under-15 Women's Inter-Division Cricket Tournament.