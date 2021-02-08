Bhopal: Handcuffs on, gold smuggler gives Karnataka police the slip

According to investigating officer Mohan Gaur ,Niyaz Khan, 39, was brought by the Karnataka police to seize gold which Khan had sold to various jewellers. But Khan attacked the Karnataka police team in front of Khan Sahab Hotel, near Model School, Shahjahanabad.

Shahjahanabad CSP Nagendra Pateria informed that Karnataka police team had gone to Hotel Khan Sahab to have lunch. The cops, having communication issues due to their language, were busy with the hotel staff. Seeing the cops thus engaged, handcuffed Niyaz pushed away the constable and fled towards the Bolia grounds.

The police team chased him, but, as Niyaz is familiar with Bhopal, he managed to give them the slip. Niyaz had told the police that he had sold gold which he had stolen in Bhopal, Ratlam and other places.