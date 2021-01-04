Bhopal: Hamidia’s disputed Lal Gate to be razed for 70 more beds

BHOPAL: Disputed Lal Darwaza — the red memorial gate on the Hamidia Hospital campus — will be demolished clearing the decks for a 70-bed increase in its capacity, taking the total number of beds at Hamidia Hospital to 1,570. And, after getting the status of a super-specialty hospital, 500 more beds will be added, so, there will finally be around 2,000 beds at Hamidia Hospital.

‘Lal Gate’ a dilapidated portion of Fategarh fort, was built in the memory of soldiers who laid down their lives during World War I. Earlier, communal tension had flared up in 2017 when the foundation stone of the new building of Hamidia Hospital was laid. However, the situation was brought under control.

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, on Monday, ordered the demolition of this disputed Lal Darwaza after a meeting with Gandhi Medical College dean Dr Aruna Kumar and medical superintendent, Hamidia Hospital, Dr ID Chaurasia and other senior doctors.

‘No religious importance’

According to the Hamidia Hospital administration, the structure has no religious importance. However, a certain section of the Muslims were against its demolition. It is hampering the development work at the hospital complex. The dilapidated structure, which, in the past, was used as a storehouse by the hospital administration, is creating obstacles in the construction of the Hamidia-Sultania new building. The gate on the hospital campus stands between the two new blocks — Hamidia Hospital and Sultania (paediatric).

‘Inspection after meeting’

"We had a meeting with minister Vishwas Sarang regarding the ongoing construction at Hamidia Hospital and, then, he visited the site for inspection. He ordered the demolition of the red memorial gate. With this demolition, almost 50 beds will be increased at the hospital," Dr Aruna Kumar, GMC dean, said.

‘Long-pending issue’

"Now, the decks have been cleared with the announcement by minister Vishwas Sarang on the demolition of the Red Memorial on the hospital campus. It’ll increase the number of beds at Hamidia Hospital to 50. It’s been a long-pending issue and, finally, it’s been sorted out," Dr ID Chaurasia, medical superintendent, remarked.