Bhopal: Hamidia to get 50-bed corona dedicated ICU tomorrow

A 50-bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) fully dedicated to corona patients will become operational at the B-block of Hamidia Hospital from Saturday. The ward will have a medical team trained in line with international standards.
With this the Hamidia Hospital will have 90 Covid-19 dedicated beds with trained staff. Arrangements have been made to categorise the patients according to their symptoms.
Initially 25 beds will be arranged at the ICU and thereafter more beds will be added as per the requirement, said divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat while addressing a training session of nurses, paramedical staff, specialist doctors and sanitation workers at the auditorium of Gandhi Medical College on Thursday.
The medical team will work at the ward in three-shifts for 15 days. The new team has been trained in line with international standards, said the commissioner , adding that the objective is to provide excellent treatment to the corona patients while giving them a home-like feeling.
The first team before leaving will discuss the condition of the patients with the second team joining the duty thus leaving no scope of any miscommunication or lapses, he added. The responsibility of the team has been fixed in a scientific manner so that all work in an efficient manner in this new ward. The doctors should also discuss among themselves their different experiences of treatment.