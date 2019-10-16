Bhopal: Hamidia Hospital doc attacked, accused on the run

BHOPAL: A doctor of Hamidia Hospital was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon at the gate of the state-run hospital on Wednesday morning when he was walking towards his house after duty hours. The complainant Daya Shankar Tripathi, 40, is posted in hospital’s dermatology department.

This is the second incident of attack on a doctor posted in Hamidia hospital. A woman doctor was harassed inside her room in the hostel 10 days back.

Tripathi, in his statement, to police said he was walking past the entry gate of Hamidia Hospital when an unknown man with a handkerchief wrapped around his head, held him and started beating him.

Before he could understand it, the unidentified man assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon and ran away. Tripathi received injury on his hand and leg and was rushed to hospital by the onlookers. The security staff at hospital’s gate were absent at the time of incident.

The doctors have been demanding security inside the campus but their demands have not been accepted so far. Kohefiza station house officer Amrish Bohare said doctor who has received minor injuries could not see the face of accused. Police are trying to identify the accused with help of CCTV cameras.