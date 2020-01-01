Bhopal: Hamidia College teachers & students distribute woolens

BHOPAL: Teachers and students of Government Hamidia Arts and Commerce College, Bhopal distributed more than 150 woolens on Wednesday.

They distributed the woolens including blankets, bed sheets and clothes to the villagers of Hinoti Sadak in Berasia Tehsil in Bhopal on the occasion of New Year. It was part of national service schemes.

College principal P K Jain, district coordinator R S Narwariya, Sharad Tiwari, Bhawna Bhadoriya, Vinita Chaudhary, H R Raidas, Anil Dubey, Rajni Gupta, Rachna Mishra, Sharda Singh, Sangeeta Saxena, Sunita Kaurav, Vandna Pandey, Farzana Gajal, Neerja Bharadwaj were present along with president of former students association Ashutosh Malviya, Danish Khan, Tikaram Pal and Sarpanch Hemant Nagar.