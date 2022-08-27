e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Half-sunk cruise back on track

A team of technicians from Hyderabad was pressed into service for the task.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 12:25 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cruise boat which was half-sunk in Upper Lake due to heavy rain on Monday, was taken out on Friday. A team of technicians from Hyderabad was pressed into service for the task. The boat was manufactured by a Hyderabad-based company. The company’s technical team reached Bhopal. The boat was launched in 2011 at Madhya Pradesh Tourism (MPT)’s boat club (Upper Lake).

A part of the 72-feet long cruise boat - the prime attraction of the Boat Club at Upper Lake over the years - submerged on Monday. Following incessant rain in Bhopal, the water-level of the lake suddenly increased and the 80-seater boat submerged after its bilge pump malfunctioned due to alleged improper maintenance. Madhya Pradesh Tourism has initiated an inquiry into the incident.

