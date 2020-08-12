Bhopal: Gyms & Yoga centres open after four months

BHOPAL: Gyms and Yoga centre opened in Bhopal from Wednesday after four months but with a rider. However, only a few people visited gymnasiums and yoga centres.

Gyms owners have to strictly adhere to guidelines issued on August 3 by Health ministry. All arrangements of social distancing were made at gyms to ensure that people do not face any discomfort. It will take some more time for people to adapt to the situation.

Rupesh Saxena, Best Gym owner, said, “As per directive, we have to give 6x6ft space per person. We have to check body temperature. Before using gym, people have to change dress and shoes. We have to sanitise the entire gyms regularly. Today was the first day but from Thursday, our gym will be opened regularly.”

The district administration has already issued guidelines for reopening of gyms and yoga centres with conditions in an effort to contain the spread of corona virus.

The establishments concerned have been asked to change floor plans as well so that an area of four square metre is allotted to a person. Instead of masks people will need to wear face visors while exercising and will also have to get their own mats. Gyms and yoga centres have been asked to submit a self-declaration form to the SDMs concerned stating that they would follow the standard operating procedure (SOP). On non-compliance of SOPs, the gymnasium concerned will be sealed for next 15 days.