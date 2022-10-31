Bhopal: Guv unveils Sardar Patel’s oil painting at Raj Bhavan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel unveiled an oil painting of India's first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel installed at Banquet Hall in Raj Bhavan on National Unity Day on Monday.

He garlanded and paid homage to Sardar Patel located in Sandipani Auditorium of Raj Bhavan. Principal Secretary to Governor DP Ahuja was present on the occasion.

Governor also administered the oath of National Unity Day to the officers and employees of Raj Bhavan at the banquet hall. He urged those present to dedicate themselves to maintain unity, integrity and security of the nation made possible by the vision of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, to spread the spirit of unity among the countrymen and commit to contribute sincerely to ensuring internal security. The oil painting was prepared by Raj Saini.