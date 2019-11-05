Bhopal: Guv turns down ‘faulty’ memo of BJP MLAs, asks to amend it

BHOPAL: A delegation of BJP MLAs had to return disappointed from Raj Bhawan on Tuesday after Governor Lalji Tandon refused to accept their ‘faulty’ memorandum on disqualification of Prahlad Lodhi from Assembly. An amended memorandum was handed over to the Governor later in the evening.

A delegation led by former minister Narottam Mishra had reached to Governor Lalji Tandon in connection with cancelling the membership of Assembly of Prahlad Lodhi by the Speaker. The legal experts at the Raj Bhawan terming the memorandum ‘faulty’ asked the delegation to get it amended. Later in the evening, former speaker Sitasharan Sharma handed over the amended memorandum to the Governor.

The delegation told the Governor that the Assembly Speaker does not have powers to cancel the membership of an MLA and only the Governor has the authority to do it. The Speaker may recommend the Governor to cancel the membership. The delegation also cited article 192 which state s that the Governor would look into the matter if it is not clear whether an MLA has been disqualified from the membership or not.

Terming the decision of the Assembly Speaker unconstitutional, Mishra said they have turned to him (Governor) to take a judicious decision in this matter.

Mishra was accompanied with several MLAs along with former minister Yashodhararaje Scindia. According to sources, BJP leaders took this step following the BJP central leadership expressing its displeasure. The central leadership of BJP has asked the state leaders to strongly protest and open front against the decision.

On the other hand, Congress spokesman Abhay Dubey said it was clear from the Supreme Court’s decision that an MLA would be disqualified if he/she is convicted and gets 2 years jail as punishment. Dubey said the matter was not fit to be taken to the Governor.

Will conduct bypolls in 6 months:CEO

Chief electoral officer VL Kantharao, amidst furor over disqualification of Prahlad Lodi, said that they have received information from state assembly about Pavai seat getting vacant and it has been forwarded to the Central Election Commission. The dates for bypolls will be decided by the Election Commission and they would be conducted within 6 months. He said the state assembly has the right to declare any seat vacant.