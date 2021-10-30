e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan walks out of jail 4 weeks after arrest
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 04:02 PM IST

Bhopal: Gulshan Bamra appointed as Commissioner Bhopal

The General Administration Department has issued an order in this regard.
Staff Reporter
Vallabh Bhawan Bhopal |

Vallabh Bhawan Bhopal |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An IAS officer of 1997-batch Gulshan Bamra was appointed as commissioner of Bhopal on Saturday.

The General Administration Department has issued an order in this regard.

Bamra, who is working as secretary of the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare Department, will replace Kavindra Kiyawat, who is retiring on Sunday.

Bamra has worked as commissioner, Jabalpur and has also served as collector in several districts. He is expected to join as Bhopal commissioner.

Similarly, Maal Singh Bhayadiya has been appointed as commissioner Narmadapuram. He will replace Rajnish Shrivastava, who retires on Sunday.

ALSO READ

Blackmailed with morphed images, Bhopal girl shells out Rs 77K to extortionist

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 04:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal