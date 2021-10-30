Bhopal: Gujarat move into semis of Tennis Ball Cricket Championship defeating Bankhedi

Bhopal: LK Star Gujarat won the first match of the day at Alok Maheshwari Tennis Ball Cricket Championship being held at Campion School defeating RCC Bankhedi by 15 runs, sailing to semifinals on Saturday.

The former won the toss and chose to bat. Arjun Jadeja hit 71 and Yogesh hit 48 runs taking the scoreboard 136 losing 6 wickets in 8 overs. The Bankhedi team could score 120 only and lost the match.

Tareek XI defeated Goa with eight wickets remaining. The latter had lost the toss and was asked to bat first. They set a target of 82 for Tareek XI, which the chasers achieved losing only two wickets.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:24 PM IST