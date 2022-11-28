Bhopal: Gujarat, MCD polls prestige issue for MP BJP leaders

MP Home minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The country is keenly watching the Gujarat Assembly elections. The prestige of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Madhya Pradesh, who are campaigning for the party in that state, is associated with the poll outcome.

A large number of legislators, including Narottam Mishra, Vishvas Sarang, Arvind Bhadoria, Mahendra Singh Sisodia and others, are campaigning for the party in Gujarat.

These leaders have plunged into action with their full might. Against this backdrop, the poll results will have an impact on their reputation as politicians.

Before campaigning for the assembly elections in Gujarat, Mishra had electioneered in West Bengal. This is the reason that he has been asked to campaign in Gujarat.

Sarang, too, has taken part in the campaigning with full strength. He is in Gujarat with a team of party workers from the state.

The BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh have been asked to campaign for the party in Delhi civic polls, too.

National general secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya, former minister Archana Chitnis and many others have been asked to campaign there.

The Gujarat assembly elections and Delhi civic polls have become a prestige issue for the BJP.

Therefore, party leaders from different parts of the country are campaigning in Delhi and in Gujarat. Most of the BJP leaders from the state are busy in campaigning in these two states.

There are speculations that cabinet expansion as well as several political appointments will be made next month. The results of the assembly elections in Gujarat and those of the municipal polls in Delhi will have an impact on the decisions to be taken on political appointments and on cabinet expansion in MP.