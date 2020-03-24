Bhopal: Guest scholars pin hopes from Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The guest scholars who have been protesting for more than 100 days demanding regularisation of the jobs have now hopes from new CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan; who had visited the protesting scholars and had assured them of meeting their demands.

President of the guest scholars association, Devraj Singh said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan had come to see them after their protest entered fourth week. He had said that Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai (the tiger is still alive). Moreover, Chouhan had said that their demands were genuine and should be met.

During the Assembly session, other BJP leaders including Narottam Mishra, Vishwas Sarang and others had also gone to meet the guest scholars. The issue was raised in the state assembly as well. The Congress government was seen on the back foot and had replied that process for their regularisation was on. But then higher education minister Jitu Patwari could not reply as to when the decision will be taken, said Devraj.

Spokesperson of the scholars association, Mansoor Ali said that they have all hopes from the BJP government as they had supported their movement during the Congress rule. However, he skipped the question when asked that the BJP government did not accept their demands when they were in power.

‘We are sure that this time the BJP government will pay heed to our demands. The guest scholars did not support the BJP in past assembly elections as a result of which they were thrown out of power. They know that guest scholars exercise considerable influence on ground,’ said a scholar wishing anonymity.

President of the Association said that at present the government’s priority is to deal with pandemic corona virus and that they were all in support of the government. This issue could be dealt with later in peaceful times.