Bhopal: Guest scholar posts’ proposal to be put up before cabinet

BHOPAL: Proposal for creation of new posts for the guest scholars will be put up before the cabinet on Saturday.

There has been demand for adjusting the guest scholars for long time.

Proposal contains creation of posts of assistant professors, librarians and sports officers.

The guest scholars have been agitating for regularisation of their services for long time, and the government continuously assured them of not throwing them out of job.

But as there were no posts of assistant professor, librarian and sports officer in colleges, the guest scholars were on the verge of losing jobs as recruitment to those posts was to take place.

The guest scholars may get relief after recognition of all those posts by the cabinet.

A proposal for increase in discretionary funds of the cabinet ministers from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore will be put up before the cabinet.

Besides, a proposal for increase in discretionary funds of the state ministers from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 50 lakh will be kept.

Increase in discretionary funds of the assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Leader of Opposition may also be proposed.

The ministers have been demanding increase in their discretionary funds for long time, and Chief Minister Kamal Nath has accepted the demand.

A plot of land will be allotted to Akshay Patra Foundation, Bangalore, to build a kitchen to provide cooked midday meal in Bhopal and Chhindwara.

A proposal for setting up of IT Park-3 near Crystal IT Park will also be brought to the cabinet.

There will also be a proposal for health insurance scheme for the state employees and for their retired counterparts.

A proposal will be made to recognise the activities under one-stop scheme.

Reservation of seats for SC/ST law-makers in Vidhan Sabha and in Lok Sabha, as has been approved by Parliament for ten years, will be put up before the cabinet and ratified through pledge.