Bhopal: Guest Lecturers Appointed By Jan Bhagidari Samiti Stage Protest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The guest teachers appointed by college-level self finnance jan bhagidari samiti staged protest to press for their demands at Neelam Park on Friday. They demanded that pay and benefits given to guest lecturers appointed by state government should also be given to them.

Swavitya Jan Bhagidari Atithi Vidwan Kalyan Sangh joint secretary Rahul Patidar said, “Two kinds of guest lecturers are working in Madhya Pradesh. Those appointed by state government for whom CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan made announcement at Mahapanchayt. We are 7,000 in number in the state and appointed by self-finance jan bhagidari samitis. We have not received benefits announced by CM. We are demanding to end this discrimination.”

The chief minister had announced Rs 50,000 monthly payment for guest lecturers employed in the government colleges.

