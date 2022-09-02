e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: GST provisions beneficial for traders, says Navneet Goyal

He was addressing traders on "GST Problems, New Provisions and Suggestions" organised by Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Confederation of All India Traders (CAT) Madhya Pradesh and Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 12:17 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Commissioner CGST of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Navneet Goyal said CGST office is always ready to solve the problems of CGST and solve them. Under the new provisions, we want to benefit the traders by simplification.”

He was addressing traders on "GST Problems, New Provisions and Suggestions" organised by Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Confederation of All India Traders (CAT) Madhya Pradesh and Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He asked the industrialists and businessmen to give suggestions so that we can send it to the Union ministry of finance, and the GST Council. Federation president Dr. Radhasharan Goswami, BCCI president Tejkulpal Singh Pali. CAT Madhya Pradesh president Bhupendra Jain, Bhopal Zone principal commissioner Rajesh Puri, additional commissioner Lokesh Jain, and others were present.

In today's dialogue program, industrialists and traders of Madhya Pradesh joined through Zoom. About 15 problems and suggestions which were received earlier were resolved in the program and it was decided to send the rest to the Government of India. The industrialists and traders decided that soon dialogue programs will be organised at the divisional level with the CGST officers across the state.

Read Also
Bhopal: Protecting people’s right, providing justice to poor is duty of law students, says CM
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: GST provisions beneficial for traders, says Navneet Goyal

RECENT STORIES

Repeat Blow: Moody’s cuts India’s 2022 GDP projection

Repeat Blow: Moody’s cuts India’s 2022 GDP projection

Mumbai: Byculla zoo welcomes people on Wednesday, sees over 7K visitors

Mumbai: Byculla zoo welcomes people on Wednesday, sees over 7K visitors

Hooda-Azad meeting triggers rumblings in Haryana Congress

Hooda-Azad meeting triggers rumblings in Haryana Congress

Private school teachers now entitled to gratuity

Private school teachers now entitled to gratuity

Top Indian firms in talks with US to enter renewable energy

Top Indian firms in talks with US to enter renewable energy