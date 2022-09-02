Bhopal: GST provisions beneficial for traders, says Navneet Goyal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Commissioner CGST of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Navneet Goyal said CGST office is always ready to solve the problems of CGST and solve them. Under the new provisions, we want to benefit the traders by simplification.”

He was addressing traders on "GST Problems, New Provisions and Suggestions" organised by Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Confederation of All India Traders (CAT) Madhya Pradesh and Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He asked the industrialists and businessmen to give suggestions so that we can send it to the Union ministry of finance, and the GST Council. Federation president Dr. Radhasharan Goswami, BCCI president Tejkulpal Singh Pali. CAT Madhya Pradesh president Bhupendra Jain, Bhopal Zone principal commissioner Rajesh Puri, additional commissioner Lokesh Jain, and others were present.

In today's dialogue program, industrialists and traders of Madhya Pradesh joined through Zoom. About 15 problems and suggestions which were received earlier were resolved in the program and it was decided to send the rest to the Government of India. The industrialists and traders decided that soon dialogue programs will be organised at the divisional level with the CGST officers across the state.