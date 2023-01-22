e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: GRP to ensure better conviction rate in 2023

According to GRP, it cracked theft gang of same family, which stole diamond jewellery worth Rs 9.5 lakh in AC coach

Sunday, January 22, 2023
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government Railway Police (GRP) will introduce a system with detective and prosecution units to ensure conviction in crime cases reported in trains. The GRP has focused on passengers safety and security in trains specially women and senior citizens. In 2022, it recovered goods worth Rs 5.5 crore in different cases. According to GRP, it cracked theft gang of same family, which stole diamond jewellery worth Rs 9.5 lakh in AC coach. It also cracked women’s theft gang. Itarsi GRP arrested gang members in theft case of Rs 30 lakh. The GRP rescued 13 minors from international human trafficking racket on September 12, 2022. About 1,922 mobile handsets were recovered in 2022 and 1,127 of them were handed over to complainants. GRP talked to 66,404 women passengers in trains. In 353 cases, FIR was lodged in running trains.

