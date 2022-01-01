Bhopal: GRP launches e-FIR facility on Raising Day

Bhopal: Government railway police (GRP) launched an e-FIR facility for railway passengers on its Raising Day on Saturday, said Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (GRP) Sudhir Kumar Sahi on Saturday.

Talking to media persons, the senior police official said whoever lost their belongings in the running train would be able to lodge FIR through e-FIR facility now.

Launching a website linked with e-FIR facility, the ADG said sometimes the passengers faced crime and other unpleasant situation and they waited for a railway station to reach to register their complaints.

The website and the e-FIR platform will help passengers register their complaints. Earlier the App MPGRP was launched, said the officer.

On the website the passenger can also know about the guard of the train and other details.

Inspector General of Police (IG) rail Mahendra Singh Sikarwar informed that from January 1 to 7 a ‘Rail passenger safety week’ would also be observed.

The GRP celebrated its 155th establishment day on January 1st. On the Raising Day a state-level parade was organised. The police personnel who had done exceptional work were rewarded by senior department officials.

In the parade the four platoons from Bhopal, Jabalpur and Indore participated. MP-GRP dedicated a logo and a website on the occasion.

On the first day information about the rail safety was publicised with the help of posters, banners and pamphlets.

On the second day the GRP will be going to contact women who are travelling alone. The women police wing will contact such travellers and build confidence among them. One programme a day would be organised for a week

The IG said that on January 1,1867, the GRP was established by the Britishers. The motive of the force was to secure the property of rail and passengers.

On November 1,1956 Madhya Pradesh unit was established in which four districts were present, Raipur, Jabalpur, Indore and Bhopal.

But again on when the state Chhattisgarh came into being, only three districts were left for state MP Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 11:26 PM IST