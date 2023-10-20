 Bhopal: GRP Arrests Man With Illicit Liquor
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: GRP Arrests Man With Illicit Liquor

Bhopal: GRP Arrests Man With Illicit Liquor

Senior officials such as GRP SP Hitesh Choudhary and ASP Pradeep Patel were also present on the spot.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 01:09 AM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government railway police (GRP) of Bhopal arrested a man transporting country-made and illicit liquor at the Nishatpura railway station on Wednesday. GRP station house officer (SHO) Zahir Khan told Free Press that various teams of the GRP had been conducting checking drives at the Nishatpura railway station of Bhopal on Wednesday evening, in view of the forthcoming assembly elections. Senior officials such as GRP SP Hitesh Choudhary and ASP Pradeep Patel were also present on the spot. 

During this, officials spotted a suspicious man carrying a bag. He was intercepted and his bag was inspected, on which the cops discovered 80 quarters of both country-made as well as illicit liquor, worth a total of Rs 10,000. The accused identified himself as Suresh Bagri, a native of Shahjapur. He told the cops that he was in a bid to sell the liquor. The booty was seized from his possession, and he was taken into custody thereafter, SHO Khan said. 

Read Also
Bhopal Man Throws 7-Yr-Old Nephew Into Pond, Dives In Minutes Later, Both Dead
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 69% Lawmakers In State Are Highly Qualified

Bhopal: 69% Lawmakers In State Are Highly Qualified

Bhopal: 81% MLAs Crorepati In Outgoing Assembly

Bhopal: 81% MLAs Crorepati In Outgoing Assembly

Bhopal: For BJP, Congress Veterans Coming Polls Will Go Right Down To The Wire

Bhopal: For BJP, Congress Veterans Coming Polls Will Go Right Down To The Wire

Bhopal: Traffic Cop Saves Man Who Suffered Heart Attack

Bhopal: Traffic Cop Saves Man Who Suffered Heart Attack

Bhopal: Congress Finalises Names For 50 Seats

Bhopal: Congress Finalises Names For 50 Seats