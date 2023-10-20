Bhopal: GRP Arrests Man With Illicit Liquor

Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government railway police (GRP) of Bhopal arrested a man transporting country-made and illicit liquor at the Nishatpura railway station on Wednesday. GRP station house officer (SHO) Zahir Khan told Free Press that various teams of the GRP had been conducting checking drives at the Nishatpura railway station of Bhopal on Wednesday evening, in view of the forthcoming assembly elections. Senior officials such as GRP SP Hitesh Choudhary and ASP Pradeep Patel were also present on the spot.

During this, officials spotted a suspicious man carrying a bag. He was intercepted and his bag was inspected, on which the cops discovered 80 quarters of both country-made as well as illicit liquor, worth a total of Rs 10,000. The accused identified himself as Suresh Bagri, a native of Shahjapur. He told the cops that he was in a bid to sell the liquor. The booty was seized from his possession, and he was taken into custody thereafter, SHO Khan said.

