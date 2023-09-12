Bhopal: Grocer Held For Raping Woman

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A grocer allegedly raped a woman at his shop in the city five months back. Recently, the woman mustered courage and approached police who arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

Katara Hills police station house officer (SHO) BS Prajapati said that the man who committed the crime was Jaipal Singh Rajput. He became acquainted with a woman who worked as a housemaid. On April 1, the woman came to his shop to purchase something. Rajput immediately pulled down shutter of the shop as she came inside and allegedly outraged her modesty.

After committing the act, he threatened the woman with dire consequences. The woman went to her native village as she felt depressed. She returned to the city on Monday when Rajput spotted her and again threatened to kill her. She then approached police who arrested accused and sent him to jail.