 Bhopal: Grocer Held For Raping Woman
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Grocer Held For Raping Woman

Bhopal: Grocer Held For Raping Woman

Katara Hills police station house officer (SHO) BS Prajapati said that the man who committed the crime was Jaipal Singh Rajput.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A grocer allegedly raped a woman at his shop in the city five months back. Recently, the woman mustered courage and approached police who arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

Katara Hills police station house officer (SHO) BS Prajapati said that the man who committed the crime was Jaipal Singh Rajput. He became acquainted with a woman who worked as a housemaid. On April 1, the woman came to his shop to purchase something. Rajput immediately pulled down shutter of the shop as she came inside and allegedly outraged her modesty.

After committing the act, he threatened the woman with dire consequences. The woman went to her native village as she felt depressed. She returned to the city on Monday when Rajput spotted her and again threatened to kill her. She then approached police who arrested accused and sent him to jail.

Read Also
Bhopal: 'Monsoon To Become Active Again,' Says Met office
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: BR Ambedkar’s Statue Broken In Satna Village

Madhya Pradesh: BR Ambedkar’s Statue Broken In Satna Village

Bhopal: Dr Jain Shares His Experiences With Different Shades Of Intelligence At IEHE

Bhopal: Dr Jain Shares His Experiences With Different Shades Of Intelligence At IEHE

Bhopal Metro Rail & Smart City Development Work: Jawahar Chowk Traders Protest, Seek Clarity On...

Bhopal Metro Rail & Smart City Development Work: Jawahar Chowk Traders Protest, Seek Clarity On...

Bhopal: AICC Leaders Hold Meeting With LS Observers

Bhopal: AICC Leaders Hold Meeting With LS Observers

MP Elections 2023: Tickets To Deserving Candidates, Congress Holds Meet In Delhi

MP Elections 2023: Tickets To Deserving Candidates, Congress Holds Meet In Delhi