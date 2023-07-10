Bhopal: Green Hub Film Festival From July 15

Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Green Hub Central India (GHCI) film Festival 2023 will be held at Ravindra Bhavan in the city from July 15. The second batch of GHCI represents members of Gond, Bhil, Bedia, Munda, Korku tribes from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

The event is an annual programme where films, documentary films made by tribals are screened. The participants will include eminent personalities, government and non-government organisations, civil society, youth groups and other stakeholders.

The films to be showcased will show stories of environment conservation at grass root and community-level, organic farming, creation of traditional seed banks, watershed management, human-wildlife conflict etc.