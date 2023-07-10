 Bhopal: Green Hub Film Festival From July 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Green Hub Film Festival From July 15

Bhopal: Green Hub Film Festival From July 15

The event is an annual programme where films, documentary films made by tribals are screened.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Green Hub Central India (GHCI) film Festival 2023 will be held at Ravindra Bhavan in the city from July 15. The second batch of GHCI represents members of Gond, Bhil, Bedia, Munda, Korku tribes from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

The event is an annual programme where films, documentary films made by tribals are screened. The participants will include eminent personalities, government and non-government organisations, civil society, youth groups and other stakeholders.

The films to be showcased will show stories of environment conservation at grass root and community-level, organic farming, creation of traditional seed banks, watershed management, human-wildlife conflict etc.

Read Also
Indore: 3-Year-Old Spills Hot Milk On Herself While Playing, Dies
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Government Employees On Mass Leave Today

Bhopal: Government Employees On Mass Leave Today

Bhopal: Green Hub Film Festival From July 15

Bhopal: Green Hub Film Festival From July 15

Bhopal: Photo, Video Morphing Cases Escalate, Girls Primary Target

Bhopal: Photo, Video Morphing Cases Escalate, Girls Primary Target

Bhopal: Bomb Hoax In Mangala Express, Halted In Misord For Inspection

Bhopal: Bomb Hoax In Mangala Express, Halted In Misord For Inspection

Bhopal: Police Constable Recruitment Scam 4-Yr RI To Candidate, Paper Solver

Bhopal: Police Constable Recruitment Scam 4-Yr RI To Candidate, Paper Solver