 Bhopal: Green Crackers With Less Emission, Sound Flood Market
Bhopal: Green Crackers With Less Emission, Sound Flood Market

Doubtful samples sent for testing

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Green crackers, which create less emission and less sound have flooded local market. The district administration has constituted teams headed by area SDM to ensure sale of only green crackers. Teams have collected samples of doubtful crackers for testing in central laboratory of MP Pollution Control Board.

MP Pollution Control Board regional officer Brijesh Sharma said, “Samples collected on basis of doubt, have been sent for testing in central laboratory of pollution control board. Our team breaks crackers in lab and then test the banned chemicals like barium chloride. Crackers sold in the market are green. Teams continue to monitor market.”

The green crackers cause lesser particulate matter compared to other crackers. On bursting green crackers, dust settles down. While regular firecrackers emit 160 decibels of sound, green crackers produce between 110 and 125 decibels.

Munna Lal Jain, general secretary, Crackers Traders’ Association, Bittan Market, said, “Rates are 75% more than last years. We get crackers on 50% hike. Then, we add our profit and market rate is almost 75% high than last year.”

Last week, Supreme Court clarified that its order banning the use of barium and other banned chemicals in firecrackers applies to whole country.

