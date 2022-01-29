Bhopal: Green corridor formed from Bansal hospital to New Chirayu hospital to transport live organs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal traffic police facilitated the transport of the live organs by providing a green channel from Bansal hospital to New Chirayu Hospital, by providing uninterrupted passage for the ambulance carrying the organs, here on Saturday.

The 23 km distance between the two medical facilities was covered in 15 minutes.

The medical team carrying the live organ left at 4.20 pm from Bansal Hospital and reached New Chirayu Hospital, at 4.35 pm, which is the busiest time in the city. The distance between the Bansal to Chirayu Hospital is around 23 kilometres, the green corridor helped the medical team to reach the destination in just 15 minutes.

The transportation was monitored by the deputy commissioner of police including the staff of 90 personnel. A assistant commissioner of police and two inspectors, two subedars, nine sub inspectors, eight assistant sub inspector, 54 constables and seven STS mobiles.

